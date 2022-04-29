Newcastle United star Sean Longstaff has revealed that he is delighted for team-mate Joelinton in the wake of his good form and he also insists the Brazilian is deserving of all the adulation.

When bought in the summer of 2019, Joelinton smashed the record for Newcastle’s most expensive signing, but was soon regarded by many as a big money flop.

His fortunes changed with the arrival of Eddie Howe however, who decided to play him in the middle of the park for the most part, and he is now in Newcastle fans’ good books after impressing recently.

Longstaff is happy for the Brazilian star and thinks the record signing has proved that all the praise he gets is warranted.

The midfielder believes that a lot of criticism headed towards the way of the Brazilian was unwarranted and revealed he has always been a popular man in the dressing room at St. James Park.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Longstaff said: “I’m so happy for him and he deserves it.

“The way he’s been this season since he’s changed his role, and then to go a little further forward and show how effective he can be there.

“Everyone’s so happy for him.

“The changing room’s so happy.

“You’ve seen him when he came in, the whole room erupted.

“When you see how hard someone works day in, day out, and where he went from the unfair criticism he used to get, and to now where everyone loves him, which is how it’s always been for us.”

With his two strikes against Norwich City last weekend, Joelinton matched last season’s league tally and he will be hoping to better that record to further signify his marked improvement this term.