Bruno Guimaraes has revealed that Fernandinho is a player that he admires a lot for the impressive career he has built on his way to becoming a legend at Manchester City

The 24-year-old was Newcastle’s biggest signing in the January transfer window, and so far he has been able to live up to his promise, with a string of impressive displays on the pitch.

Bruno has quickly become a fan-favourite at St James’ Park and the Magpies faithful are hoping he will be one of the players that will take the club to the next level in both England and Europe, helping them compete for the biggest trophies.

The Newcastle new boy revealed that he is a firm admirer of one of his countryman in the Premier League that is currently fighting for the top prizes in the game in the shape of Manchester City star Fernandinho, who has forged a great career and has become a Cityzens legend.

Bruno added that Fernandinho, a former Athletico Paranaense star himself, messaged him when he signed for the Brazilian outfit, advising him and helping him out.

“When I signed for Athletico Paranaense he made it a point to send me a message, exchanging ideas with me”, Bruno told ESPN Brasil.

“I admire him, he is a legend here for the City fans, for English football.

“I admire him a lot for the career he’s had, having started at Athletico, just like I me.”

Newcastle are gearing up to face title chasing Liverpool in the Premier League at the weekend and fans will be hoping Bruno will be on top of his game.