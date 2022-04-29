Everton boss Frank Lampard has rubbished claims that he dropped Dominic Calvert-Lewin from his squad despite him being fit and available for selection in the club’s recent Premier League outings.

The hitman has endured a tough Premier League campaign as niggling injury issues have forced him on to the sidelines for several spells this season.

Calvert-Lewin was not part of Everton’s last two Premier League outings, and there have been claims that Lampard omitted him from his matchday squads, even with him being fit.

However, the Toffees boss has dismissed claims that he opted to not play the striker despite him being available for selection.

Lampard stressed that claims about him dropping Calvert-Lewin from the Everton squad are just a product of the rumour mill in football.

Asked whether rumours about Calvert-Lewin being dropped from the squad are true, Lampard told a press conference: “They are not true, they are not true.

“It is the unfortunate rumour mill in football.

“Yes, [do not believe your sources].”

Lampard has confirmed that Calvert-Lewin has been cleared to play for Everton in their upcoming top flight clash against Chelsea on Sunday.