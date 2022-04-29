Frank Lampard has lauded Everton starlet Anthony Gordon for one of the greatest young attitudes he has seen in football and stressed he is very similar to Chelsea star Mason Mount in terms of talent and application.

In a terrible Premier League campaign for Everton as they continue to fight for survival, academy product Gordon has been a shining light at the club.

The winger has earned plaudits for his quality on the pitch and has walked into the hearts of the Toffees faithful with his commitment to the club.

Everton boss Lampard has hailed Gordon for one of the greatest young attitudes he has seen in football, and insists he shares a lot of similarities with Chelsea star Mount.

Lampard explained that the Everton starlet’s attitude, application and talent levels are comparable to Mount, who is his former charge at Stamford Bridge.

“Anthony is a great kid, one of the greatest young attitudes I have seen in the game”, Lampard told a press conference.

“He is very similar to, we are playing against him this weekend, very, very similar to Mason Mount.

“Very similar in his attitude, his application, his talent levels and he is fine this week.

“He is determined, it is what it is.”

Gordon and Mount are likely to face each other on Sunday when Everton host Chelsea at Goodison Park, in what is a must win game for the Toffees as they look to climb out of the relegation zone.