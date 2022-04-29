Morecambe boss Derek Adams understands that Sunderland are a huge club but having taken points off teams such as Ipswich Town and Portsmouth, the 46-year-old is confident that the Shrimps can do it again.

The curtain will be drawn over the 2021/22 League One campaign on Saturday when the Black Cats visit the Mazuma Stadium on Saturday.

A win will be crucial for both the hosts as well as the visitors, though for completely different reasons.

Sunderland need three points to keep their place in the playoffs, while Morecambe require a win to make sure they will not be relegated.

Having taken points off Portsmouth and Ipswich the Morecambe boss feels that there is no reason they cannot do it again.

“We’ve taken points against Ipswich [Town] and Portsmouth as well”, Adams told his club’s official site.

“So we understand Sunderland are a huge football club, and we understand that they’re in the same division as us, and that gives us that opportunity to try and get something from the game on Saturday.”

Having lost just once in the last eight games at home the manager insists that they are not being deterred by Sunderland’s 12-game unbeaten run.

“We’ve only had one defeat at home in the last eight games, we understand that Sunderland are on a 12-game unbeaten run.

“We’re really confident at home, we’ve got a huge backing, it’s a sell-out crowd for the game on Saturday and we’re all thoroughly looking forward to that.”

Sunderland need three points to make sure that they do not have to depend on others to finish in the playoffs.