Fixture: Leeds United vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Leeds United have officially named their starting side and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League meeting with Manchester City at Elland Road.

The Whites are still looking to pick up points to make sure they steer well clear of any relegation trouble towards the end of the campaign.

They kept things tight with a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on Monday night and boss Jesse Marsch would likely take the same result today against title contenders Manchester City.

Leeds head into the game still without striker Patrick Bamford, while Adam Forshaw, Tyler Roberts and Crysencio Summerville are out.

Illan Meslier slots into goal for Leeds this evening, while Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo play as full-backs. In central defence, Leeds deploy Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk.

In midfield, Marsch picks Kalvin Phillips and Robin Koch, while Stuart Dallas, Raphinha and Jack Harrison support Rodrigo.

The Leeds boss has options on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Daniel James and Joe Gelhardt.

Leeds United Team vs Manchester City

Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Struijk, Firpo, Koch, Phillips, Dallas, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo

Substitutes: Klaesson, Llorente, Cresswell, Shackleton, Klich, Bate, James, Gelhardt, Greenwood