Former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson has admitted that Everton have the relegation battle in their hands, but is hoping Chelsea can turn them over on Sunday.

Relegation worries are now mounting for Leeds following Burnley’s good run of form and a tough set of fixtures looming for the Whites.

They suffered a 4-0 defeat at home against Manchester City on Saturday and sit five points above Everton, who occupy the final relegation spot in the Premier League.

Everton could cut the gap to just two points if they can beat Chelsea at Goodison Park on Sunday and former Whites boss Grayson admits he is hoping the Blues do Jesse Marsch’s men a favour.

He feels that with games in hand, Everton are in control of the relegation battle, but stressed that Leeds still enjoy the gap for now.

“It is in Everton’s hands, but it is still five points [more than them that we have]”, Grayson said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I watched Everton play Leicester last week and they were only average to be fair.

“Their home form has been decent.

“Let’s just hope that Chelsea go there and turn them over.”

Everton are unbeaten in their last three outings at Goodison Park.