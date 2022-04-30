Fixture: Leeds United vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Manchester City have named their side and substitutes to take on Leeds United as they try to respond to Liverpool’s win at Newcastle United earlier in the day.

Liverpool have moved to the top of the Premier League with a two-point lead after beating Newcastle 1-0 and Pep Guardiola will want his Manchester City team to now respond at Elland Road.

Leeds are looking to collect further points to make absolutely sure they will be in the Premier League again next season.

Guardiola is without centre-back John Stones, who has a hamstring issue, while Kyle Walker continues on the sidelines with an ankle problem.

Manchester City have Ederson in goal, while in defence Guardiola selects Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake.

Further up the pitch the Citizens deploy Ilkay Gundogan and Rodrigo, while Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling also play.

If Guardiola wants to make changes he has options on the bench he can call for, including Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva.

Manchester City Team vs Leeds United

Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Rodrigo, Gundogan (c), Grealish, Jesus, Foden, Sterling

Substitutes: Steffen, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Egan-Riley, Mbete, McAtee