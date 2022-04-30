Fixture: Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has named his matchday squad that will take on Merseyside giants Liverpool at St. James’ Park later this afternoon.

The Magpies are on a four-game winning streak but are set for one of the toughest tests when they host title-chasing Liverpool at home today.

Howe has tasked Joelinton to lead the line for Newcastle today, with Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin tasked with providing pace and power in the wide areas.

The Newcastle boss will hope that Bruno Guimaraes, Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock can keep things solid in the middle of the park and provide the defence with able protection.

Fabian Schar and Dan Burn will form the centre-back pairing, with Emil Krafth and Matt Targett occupying the full-back areas.

Dwight Gayle, Jacon Murphy and Chris Wood are some of the options Newcastle have on the bench today at home.

Newcastle United Team vs Liverpool

Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett; Shelvey, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin

Substitutes: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Gayle, Longstaff