Fixture: Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Liverpool have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Eddie Howe’s in-form Newcastle United outfit at St James’ Park this afternoon.

The Reds are trying to chase down Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table and would take a two-point lead over the Citizens if they can win in the north east.

However, they face a Newcastle side in superb form and on a run of six straight wins at their St James’ Park home.

Howe has revitalised the Magpies and they are aiming to lock in a top half finish in the Premier League this season as a sign of their resurgence.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp picks Alisson in goal today, while Joe Gomez and Andrew Robertson slot in as full-backs. In central defence, Virgil van Dijk partners Joel Matip.

In midfield, Liverpool deploy Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Naby Keita, while Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota lead the attack.

Klopp has options on the bench if needed today, including Mohamed Salah and Thiago Alcantara.

Liverpool Team vs Newcastle United

Alisson, Gomez, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Henderson, Milner, Keita, Mane, Diaz, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Fabinho, Konate, Thiago, Salah, Jones, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Elliott