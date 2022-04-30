Newcastle United preparing to table a bid for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, who is also being monitored by Everton and West Ham United, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

Solanke has scored 28 times in the Championship as Bournemouth look to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League this season.

His goalscoring form has led the club’s charge to get promoted back to the top flight but it has also attracted the interest of clubs in the Premier League.

Even if the Cherries do not make it, Solanke could be in the Premier League next season due to interest from three clubs.

It has been claimed that Newcastle are preparing to table an offer worth €20m for the striker in the summer.

Eddie Howe wants to add to his forward line at the end of the season and Solanke has emerged as an option for the club.

His form in the Championship has been noted despite his previous failure to hit the back of the net regularly in the Premier League.

Solanke is also being watched by West Ham as David Moyes is desperate to add a striker to his squad, 18 months after he sold Sebastien Haller.

Everton have an interest in him as well but they cannot make any concrete decisions until the end of the season due to being in the relegation zone at the moment.