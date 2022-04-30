Newcastle United linked defender Sven Botman has admitted that playing in the Champions League was one of the reasons why he stayed on at Lille in January.

Botman was Newcastle’s top target in the winter window and the Magpies claimed that the Dutchman was keen on the move to St. James’ Park.

Newcastle even met Lille’s asking price, but the French club were said to have shifted the goalposts and decided against selling the defender in the middle of the season.

Botman indicated that he was ready to move in January but admitted that he accepted staying at Lille for the rest of the season.

He stressed that being in the Champions League played a role in keeping him at Lille in the winter window.

The defender told French sports daily L’Equipe: “I accepted the situation.

“There were opportunities but we also had the Champions League to play, my first time, and we were in a good position in the league.

“I think those offers will come back.”

AC Milan are reportedly close to signing him ahead of the summer and Newcastle remain interested though they are expected to miss out on the Dutchman.

Botman admitted that if everything goes according to plan he will leave Lille at the end of the season.

Asked if he will leave Lille in the summer, he said: “I will see.

“If things go according to plan, then yes.

“But first I want to play well at the end of the season and then we will discuss.”