Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi believes that the Magpies being disappointed to lose against Liverpool shows how far they have come as a club.

Eddie Howe’s side went into the Premier League clash at St James’ Park having won six games on the spin on home turf and were eyeing an upset.

Jurgen Klopp made five changes to his Liverpool side and they produced a superb performance to run out 1-0 winners thanks to a goal from Naby Keita with 20 minutes on the clock.

Newcastle co-owner Ghodoussi feels that the fact the Magpies are disappointed to have lost at home to title challengers Liverpool is an indication of how far the club have come since the takeover.

He wrote on Twitter: “You know we’ve come a long way when we’re so disappointed not to beat Liverpool #nufc #howaythelads

@nufc #nextseason.”

Following the defeat, Newcastle sit in tenth spot in the Premier League table and one point off ninth placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

Howe’s side are next due to face the other team fighting for the title in the shape of Manchester City, with a trip to the Etihad on the agenda.

They then finish off the league season with a visit from Arsenal and a final day trip to Turf Moor to play Burnley.