Fixture: Everton vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Everton boss Frank Lampard has picked his starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea to Goodison Park this afternoon.

The Toffees head into the Premier League clash sitting third from bottom and five points from safety, although they do have two games in hand on Leeds United and Burnley.

Visitors Chelsea sit third in the league and six points in front of fourth placed Arsenal, with five games left to play.

Everton beat Chelsea 1-0 the last time the two sides met at Goodison Park, in December 2020.

The hosts have Jordan Pickford in goal, while at the back Lampard picks Seamus Coleman and Vitaliy Mykolenko as full-backs, with Mason Holgate and Yerry Mina in the centre.

Midfield sees Everton select Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph, while Alex Iwobi, Demarai Gray and Anthony Gordon support Richarlison.

Lampard can turn to his bench if he needs to shake things up at any point and his options include Allan and Dele Alli.

Everton Team vs Chelsea

Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Mina, Mykolenko, Delph, Doucoure, Iwobi, Gray, Gordon, Richarlison

Substitutes: Begovic, Kenny, Keane, Allan, Calvert-Lewin, Davies, Branthwaite, Rondon, Alli