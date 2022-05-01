Everton legend Leon Osman believes Jordan Pickford arguably produced his greatest ever Everton performance to help the Toffees beat Chelsea 1-0 at Goodison Park.

Following another win for Burnley on Saturday, Everton needed to respond to give their Premier League survival hopes a shot in the arm by beating Chelsea.

The Toffees put intensity and huge effort into the game and took the lead through Richarlison just a minute into the second half.

Chelsea did have opportunities, with Mason Mount hitting both posts with a 20-yard effort, while Pickford needed to be called upon to keep the Blues from scoring.

Everton sealed all three points and have now moved to within two points of safety, with Osman impressed by Pickford’s display.

The Toffees legend feels that the goalkeeper put in arguably his best ever display for the club.

“Jordan Pickford has been criticised in the past because he will make a very good save and he has a tendency to do something rash immediately after”, Osman said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“Well, not today.

“Today was arguably his best ever Everton game.

“Some brilliant saves at crucial moments and in probably the most important game in Everton’s season.”

Everton next head to take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium before they then play Watford at Vicarage Road.