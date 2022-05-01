Hibernian goalkeeper Matt Macey could be set to head back south of the border this summer as he is being offered to clubs in England, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 27-year-old shot-stopper joined Hibernian from Arsenal in the January 2021 transfer window and soon penned a deal at Easter Road until 2023.

Macey has made 40 appearances across all competitions for Hibernian this season, keeping 13 clean sheets.

The goalkeeper though may be on the move away from Hibs in the summer as he is being offered to clubs in England.

Hibernian are already looking at a potential replacement in the shape of QPR custodian David Marshall.

Marshall will be a free agent in the summer and could move north of the border to join Hibs and take Macey’s spot.

The 37-year-old came through the youth ranks at Celtic and turned out for the Glasgow club until joining Norwich City.

Marshall then went on to have spells with Cardiff City, Hull City, Wigan Athletic and Derby County before joining QPR in January this year.