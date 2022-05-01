Everton attacker Richarlison has issued a rallying cry after his side beat Chelsea 1-0 to boost their Premier League survival hopes.

Richarlison scored the only goal of the game in the 46th minute at Goodison Park to put Everton on to 32 points and just two points off Leeds United and Burnley.

Everton have a further five games to play as they look to survive in the Premier League and goalscorer Richarlison insists there is real fight left in the Toffees.

The Brazilian wrote on Twitter: “It ain’t over till it’s over.

“Let’s keep fighting!”

Everton are on the road in their next two games, with visits to Leicester City and Watford, two matches they will hope to take further points from.

They then face Brentford and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park before finishing the campaign with a trip to top four chasers Arsenal.

Everton, on minus 20, boast a better goal difference than Leeds United (minus 34), but a worse goal difference than Burnley (minus 15), which may be a factor at the end of the season.