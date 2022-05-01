Fixture: West Ham United vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

West Ham United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Arsenal in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Hammers head into the game sitting in seventh spot in the league standings with 55 points from 35 games, while Arsenal are fourth, having collected 60 points from 33 games.

West Ham’s season has become about winning the Europa League, but boss David Moyes will not want his side to slide down the league table as they eye another route into Europe if they come up short.

The last encounter between the two teams saw Arsenal run out 2-0 winners at the Emirates Stadium.

For this afternoon’s game, West Ham have Lukasz Fabianski in goal, while in defence Moyes picks a four of Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Aaron Cresswell and Ryan Fredericks.

Further up the pitch, Moyes selects Declan Rice and Mark Noble, while Pablo Fornals, Manuel Lanzini and Said Benrahma support Jarrod Bowen.

If changes are needed at any point during the 90 minutes then West Ham have options on the bench, including Michail Antonio and Issa Diop.

West Ham United Team vs Arsenal

Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Cresswell, Fredericks, Rice, Noble, Fornals, Lanzini, Benrahma, Bowen

Substitutes: Areola, Masuaku, Alese, Diop, Kral, Soucek, Vlasic, Yarmolenko, Antonio