Tim Howard believes Everton have a nice run of games on the horizon to drag themselves out of the Premier League’s relegation zone.

Frank Lampard’s men boosted their survival hopes on Sunday by edging out Chelsea 1-0 at Goodison Park and moving to within two points of 17th placed Leeds United.

Everton have a further five games as they attempt to prevent the unthinkable happening with relegation out of the top flight and into the Championship.

Former Toffee Howard thinks that the signs are good given the way Everton are playing and the run of games they have coming up, in stark contrast to Leeds.

“Everton have a really nice run, Watford, Brentford, Palace – surely with the way they’re playing – even Leicester next week, surely they’ll think they can pick up a result there”, Howard said on NBC.

“I don’t think Leeds get anything from Arsenal, anything from Chelsea, Brighton’s a toss up and then they go into the final day of the season in the bottom three.”

Burnley have been revitalised under caretaker boss Mike Jackson and grabbed another win on Saturday when they put Watford to the sword at Vicarage Road.

The Clarets also boast the best goal difference of any side in the bottom six, with minus 15; Everton are on minus 20.