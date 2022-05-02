Former Republic of Ireland manager Brian Kerr believes that 38 points will be enough for Everton to stay up in the Premier League at the end of the season.

Frank Lampard’s side boosted their chances of survival with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea on Sunday, edging out Thomas Tuchel’s men at Goodison Park.

They are now two points beyond 17th placed Leeds United, but have a better goal difference than the Whites.

Former national team boss feels that eight points from their remaining five games would be enough for the Toffees to ensure survival in the Premier League.

Burnley’s recent run of form is not welcome news for Everton, according to Kerr, though he is not impressed with the way Leeds United are placed.

“Unfortunately, from their point of view, Burnley are on a bit of a run as well”, Kerr said on Off The Ball after Everton’s win.

“They’ve won three games in a row. Leeds are there, they are not in a great situation.

“But, Everton have given themselves a great chance, and there will obviously be confidence in the side now, having won that game today.”

Everton have won just one of their 16 games played away from home, something that has not gone unnoticed by Kerr.

“Can they do something in the away matches now, that’s the question. Their away form has been very poor.

“There are still points there for them to get… I think they will need 38 points to stay up.”

After back-to-back matches against Liverpool and Chelsea, the Toffees now take on Leicester City on Sunday.