Newcastle United face competition from Fulham for Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

Lingard was heavily linked with an exit from Old Trafford in January and Newcastle tried to do a deal with Manchester United, only to fail to reach an agreement.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at Manchester United at the end of this season and Newcastle are still keen on snapping him up, on a free transfer.

However, Newcastle face competition for Lingard as Fulham have now also joined the hunt for the attacker.

The Cottagers want Lingard to be part of their attacking department next season in the top flight and have added his name to their wish list ahead of the summer transfer window.

Lingard has remained a bit-part player for the Red Devils and is expected to leave in the summer, but there have been suggestions that incoming boss Erik ten Hag could ask him to sign a new deal at the club.

However, it has been claimed that should Lingard decide to leave Old Trafford following this season, Newcastle are still understood to be his destination of choice.

It remains to be seen where Lingard will end up playing next season, having endured another frustrating campaign in Manchester United colours.