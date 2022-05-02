Danny Murphy has admitted that he is hoping Burnley are relegated because he wants Everton and Leeds United to survive in the Premier League.

With Norwich City now officially down and Watford all set to join them, the battle is on to avoid finishing 18th.

Everton currently occupy 18th place on 32 points from 33 games, while Leeds sit 17th on 34 points from 34 games and Burnley are 16th on the same number of points from the same number of games.

Many believe that the relegation battle is now down to the three clubs as they try to keep their heads above water in the Premier League.

Former top flight star Murphy is clear in who he wants to stay up and favours Everton and Leeds avoiding the drop.

He insists as a player he found taking on Everton and Leeds to be bigger than playing Burnley and as such wants the Clarets to go down.

“My memories of football, of playing in big stadiums with real hostile environments and great supporters, Leeds and Everton games for me were much bigger than playing Burnley games”, Murphy said on talkSPORT.

“Burnley [are the ones I want to go down].”

Both Leeds and Everton finished in the top half of the Premier League table last season, with each side picking up 59 points from their 38 games.

Burnley meanwhile finished 17th on 39 points, a total which if repeated could well keep them in the Premier League once again.