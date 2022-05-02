Garth Crooks is of the view that the Leeds United no longer have the fearless approach to the game that they had under former boss Marcelo Bielsa.

The Whites earned plaudits for their high-octane football under Bielsa last term, which ultimately earned them a top ten finish in their first season back in the Premier League.

However, Leeds are going through a much tougher campaign and are currently locked in a relegation scrap, while Bielsa, who parted ways with the club owing to their poor results, has been replaced by Jesse Marsch.

Former top flight star Crooks feels Leeds under Marsch lack the fearlessness that they championed while the Argentine was in the dugout.

Crooks stressed that Leeds are currently struggling a bit to adapt to Marsch’s pragmatic approach to the game, which is a far cry from their style under Bielsa.

“They [Leeds] no longer have that fearlessness they had under previous manager Marcelo Bielsa, when they first burst onto the Premier League scene and gave the then-champions a huge fright at Anfield on the opening day of the season”, Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.

“This is a Leeds United who are having to play with their heads and not their hearts and it is proving difficult.”

Leeds are in 17th and are just two points above the drop zone at present, while 18th placed Everton boasts a game in hand over them.