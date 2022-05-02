Kenneth Perez has advised in-demand Cody Gakpo to learn from Steven Bergwijn’s struggles at Tottenham Hotspur and first take an intermediate step before joining a big side.

It has been a breakout season for Gakpo at PSV Eindhoven, having scored 18 goals and registered 15 assists in 43 games across all competitions.

The winger has drawn admiring glances from several clubs across Europe, including Premier League heavyweights Arsenal and Liverpool, ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, former Dutch top flight star Perez has issued advice to Gakpo to not move to a top club directly from PSV at this stage of his career as he might struggle for game time like Bergwijn is currently doing at Spurs.

“He [Bergwijn] had fourteen goals and twelve assists in his last season at PSV, Gakpo now has nine and thirteen”, Perez said on ESPN Netherlands’ Dit was het Weekend show.

“But Bergwijn is not even close to a starting role at Tottenham Hotspur.”

Perez explained that at present, Gakpo should switch to a club that can act as a stepping stone for him before signing for a side that are at the very top of European football and feels joining Arsenal could be the right move for him.

“You tend to link Gakpo with these kinds of big clubs, but I don’t think he should move to a top club directly.

“I think he really needs to take an intermediate step, although he is playing with a bit of maturity.

“Come on, I’m the leader of PSV and I have to make sure we play well.

“But there are so many players like him on the pitch during Manchester City against Real Madrid.

“That’s why I would find Arsenal a great club for him, who are at present not of the very, very highest level.”

Gakpo’s current deal at PSV Eindhoven only expires in the summer of 2026 and any move for him in the summer is tipped to cost a potential suitor a significant amount.