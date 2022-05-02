Manchester United scouts joined Barcelona talent-spotters in the stands for a Swedish top flight match between Hammarby and Malmo on Monday night in order to watch an 18-year-old.

Hammarby locking horns with Malmo in the Allsvenskan was a much-anticipated clash, with the champions visiting the league leaders.

Two European heavyweights in the shape of Manchester United and Barcelona were represented in the stands, according to Swedish daily Expressen.

The pair had headed to Sweden to watch Hammarby talent Williot Swedberg.

Swedberg has had a blistering start to the new Swedish season, scoring five goals in six league outings for Hammarby.

The winger is increasingly attracting attention and Hammarby sporting director Jesper Jansson has admitted that offers are already in for Swedberg.

“No more than there is great interest”, he told Swedish daily Expressen when asked what he knows about the clubs scouting Swedberg.

“Yes, there are a few [bids].

“Absolutely, something could happen [in the summer], but we have no stress or need to sell.”

Swedberg is under contract at Hammarby until 2024 and came close to signing for Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow before the new Swedish season.

The clash between Hammarby and Malmo ended in a 0-0 draw; Hammarby continue to top the table with 16 points from five outings, four points more than Malmo.