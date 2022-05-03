Jason McAteer has admitted he would like Liverpool to play Real Madrid and not Manchester City in the Champions League final due to the glamour factor.

Liverpool booked their spot in the Champions League final on Tuesday evening with a 3-2 win at Villarreal to record a 5-2 victory on aggregate over the two legs of the semi-final.

The Reds had a scare in Spain with Villarreal taking a 2-0 lead by half time, but they responded in the second half, scoring through Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane to kill off Unai Emery’s men.

Now Liverpool face a wait to see whether they will face Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final and McAteer is clear he wants the Spaniards.

McAteer said post match on LFC TV: “For the glamour of the competition [I want] Real Madrid.

“We’ve played Manchester City how many times this season.

“If you are looking for the spectacle of the game, then you know you will get it with City.

“But for the glamour, the final is in Paris, Real Madrid.”

Real Madrid suffered a 4-3 defeat at Manchester City in the first leg of their semi-final tie and will look to turn the tables on Pep Guardiola’s men on Wednesday evening at the Bernabeu.