Former Arsenal hitman Alan Smith feels that Leeds United do not look like they will have momentum heading into the last few weeks of the season.

Leeds slipped to a 4-0 defeat at home against Manchester City at the weekend which further worsened their goal difference, which now stands at minus 34, worse than Burnley and Everton’s.

The Whites next face two heavyweights in the shape of Arsenal and Chelsea, as they bid to get back to winning ways and stay in the top flight.

Smith thinks the Manchester City defeat and upcoming games mean Leeds will not have momentum going into the final stretch of the season, with the club due to play Brighton and Brentford in their final two matches.

“We haven’t spoken about Leeds too much in terms of relegation but very often a team comes into the reckoning in the last few weeks”, Smith said on Sky Sports.

“They haven’t got the momentum with a couple of tough games coming up.

“Burnley have had some great results”, he added.

Leeds have been hit by injuries regularly throughout the season, but refrained from making any new signings in the January transfer window.

It remains to be seen if refusing to strengthen their squad in the winter window comes back to haunt the Whites.