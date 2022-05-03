Gary Neville has expressed his strong belief that Burnley’s recent uptick in form will have shocked fellow relegation candidates Leeds United.

The Whites are currently 17th in the Premier League table, just two points above the drop zone, level on points with Burnley.

Following the arrival of Jesse Marsch, Leeds did manage to go on a five-game unbeaten streak in the top flight, which boosted their chances of survival, but three wins on the trot for Burnley following the departure of Sean Dyche means they have climbed above the Whites at present on goal difference.

Former top flight star Neville admitted that Burnley’s upturn in form in recent games came as a real surprise, which will have also shocked Leeds, who were at one time enjoying a healthy gap above the drop zone.

“Burnley’s comeback was a surprise”, Neville said on The Gary Neville Podcast.

“It shocked us and it Burnley’s revival will have shocked Leeds.”

Neville added that news of Dyche being shown the exit door caught a lot of people by surprise, especially as he succeeded in getting them to avoid relegation in past seasons, but admitted Burnley’s board might have wanted the change because they have a better understanding of their situation internally.

“I know a few Burnley fans and we were all horrified when Sean Dyche got sacked.

“We were all shocked because maybe we are not as close to the situation internally at Burnley.

“Burnley fans were respectful of the job Sean Dyche had done.

“What an amazing job, and I think it is one of the amazing jobs in the Premier League to do what he’s done, but actually there was a feeling from Burnley fans that maybe the change was needed to have any chance of staying up.”

Leeds are now gearing up for a tough test on Sunday when they travel to the capital to take on top four chasing Arsenal.