Millwall boss Gary Rowett has revealed that his side are open to listening to offers for Cardiff City target Mahlon Romeo in the forthcoming transfer window.

Mahlon spent the recently concluded League One campaign at Portsmouth on a season-long loan deal from the Lions.

The defender managed to impress at Fratton Park and his performances have seen him attract transfer interest from Championship side Cardiff ahead of the summer transfer window.

Rowett has revealed that Millwall are open to letting Mahlon go in the summer, provided that they receive an offer that is acceptable for all parties involved.

The Millwall boss acknowledged that there is interest in Mahlon’s services from elsewhere and believes the player would also want a move in the summer, ideally to a level higher than League One.

“I’ve heard other managers talk about our player, which is understandable”, Rowett told the South London Press.

“The expectation is that I think we’re open to offers in the summer, which is why Mahlon left us to go to Portsmouth. He wanted to play regular football.

“I’m pretty sure he will want to do the same again next season, ideally for him at a higher level.

“We’ll see what happens.

“He is our player until we get an agreement or an opportunity that fits everybody then that’s what it is really.”

It remains to be seen whether the Bluebirds will pounce on Mahlon when the summer transfer window swings open.