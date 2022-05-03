RB Leipzig shot-stopper Peter Gulacsi has revealed that his side are well aware that the atmosphere at Ibrox will be red-hot when they take on Rangers in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final tie.

The Bundesliga outfit edged out the Gers 1-0 in the first leg of their Europa League semi-finals clash at the Red Bull Arena last week.

Leipzig are now gearing up to lock horns with Rangers at Ibrox on Thursday in the return leg of their continental tie.

Die Roten Bullen custodian Gulacsi has admitted his side are aware that they will also have to face a fired-up home crowd at Ibrox, that will come in their numbers to fill the stands and support the Scottish giants come Thursday.

Leipzig suffered a 3-1 defeat against Borussia Monchengladbach in their latest Bundesliga outing, and Gulacsi stressed his side will have to play a lot better on Thursday away at Rangers than they managed in the die Fohlen clash.

“We won the first leg 1-0, that was the first step”, Gulacsi was quoted as saying by German magazine Kicker.

“We know [the Ibrox atmosphere will be red-hot], but we just have to play our football better than we did in Gladbach.

“Then we have a good chance to get to the final.”

While Leipzig are coming into Thursday’s game on the back of a loss, Rangers managed a 1-1 draw against arch rivals Celtic in their latest Scottish top flight outing.