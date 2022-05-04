Burnley midfielder Jack Cork has warned his side that Everton and Leeds United are not going to give up and the Clarets need to keep pushing until the end to survive in the Premier League.

The race for Premier League survival has heated up with three teams, Burnley, Everton and Leeds United, being involved in a three-way race to ensure safety when the curtains are drawn over the season on 22nd May.

Cork, whose Burnley side have managed to climb up to 16th by the virtue of three straight wins, stressed the need to continue the work they have been doing, taking into account the fact that the two teams below them are massive clubs and are not going to give up.

“Everything feels good at the moment but we’ve got a lot of work to do”, Cork told the Burnley Express.

“Everton chasing us, Leeds behind us now, they’re not going to give up, they’re massive clubs and we need to keep pushing to the end.

“They will pick up points so we’ve got to be right on it in the last few games.

“It’s not a comfortable cushion, it’s going to go right to the end, there’ll be a lot more ups and downs I think.”

Burnley have games against Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur coming up and Cork is counting on the Clarets’ momentum to help.

“Villa [Burnley’s next opponents] won again, we’ve got two home games left, we’ve got Tottenham away which will be tough.

“All of them will be tough – but momentum is a good thing in football and hopefully we can use that in the last four games.”

While Burnley and Leeds are on the same points, it is goal difference that keeps the Clarets above the Whites, who also have a worse goal difference than Everton.