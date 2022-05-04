Brad Friedel wants Leeds United to stay up at the end of the season, not because of his affinity towards the Whites, but because of his desire to see Jesse Marsch managing in the Premier League for a longer period.

The Whites are facing an uphill battle to retain their Premier League status and have a tough run of fixtures coming up.

In spite of the decent run of form the Peacocks managed after the arrival of Marsch, they find themselves under pressure yet again following a 4-0 loss to Manchester City.

The road ahead does not look smooth with Leeds now scheduled to take on Arsenal and Chelsea in their next two matches.

Admitting the difficulties Leeds are going to face, former Premier League goalkeeper Friedel stressed his desire to see the team survive the relegation scrap for countryman Marsch.

“I don’t want them to get relegated for him, he deserves to stay up for his hard work”, Friedel was quoted as saying by Leeds Live.

“I’m just looking at Burnley’s form and looking at the fixtures, it’ll be tight.

“I hope they do stay up, not because I have any affinity with Leeds, but I would like to see Jesse stay in the league.

“It’ll be hard.”

Leeds are equal on points with 16th-placed Burnley, who have managed to win their last three games, but trail the Clarets in terms of goal difference.