Newcastle United and two Serie A clubs have started contact with Bayer Leverkusen over a move for Ecuador centre-back Piero Hincapie, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Magpies roped in Dan Burn from Brighton in January, but were unable to land any of their top centre-back targets in the last window.

Having secured their Premier League status for this season, Newcastle have started making plans for the forthcoming summer transfer window and have identified centre-back and striker as two priority areas that need bolstering.

The Magpies are already linked with interest in a number of centre-backs across Europe, including Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Newcastle are keen on snapping up another Bundesliga defender in the shape of Leverkusen centre-back Hincapie.

The Tyneside giants are claimed to have made contact with Die Werkself over a summer move for the 20-year-old.

However, Newcastle are facing strong competition for Hincapie’s signature as Serie A giants Roma and Napoli have also touched base with Leverkusen over a swoop for him.

Hincapie only joined Leverkusen from Argentine side CA Talleres last summer and it remains to be seen if he will be on the move again when the window swings open in June.