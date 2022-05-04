Newcastle United could face competition from France for Evan Ndicka as Marseille and Monaco have been in touch with his representatives about potentially signing him this summer.

The defender has a year left on his contract at Eintracht Frankfurt and he has refused to sign a new deal with the club ahead of a potential exit.

The German outfit are prepared to sell him in the summer given his refusals to sign on fresh terms and several clubs are interested in the defender.

Newcastle are considering making a move for the centre-back after extensively watching him, with Eddie Howe wanting to bolster his defensive options, but they face competition from France.

And according to German magazine Sport Bild, two French clubs have touched base with the defender’s representatives.

Marseille and Monaco have made contact with the player’s camp over potentially signing him.

No offer has been made and the talks are still at the exploratory stage at the moment, but the two French clubs have their eyes on him.

It remains to be seen whether either of them would be prepared to match Newcastle’s financial muscle if the Magpies make a serious play for him.

Ndicka has featured 40 times for Eintracht Frankfurt this season but will not play against West Ham on Thursday night due to suspension.