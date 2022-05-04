Newcastle United are putting together a bid for Atletico Madrid star Renan Lodi, who is also a target for Juventus, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Magpies signed Matt Targett on loan in January and despite him being a regular, the club are undecided on whether to sign him up on a permanent deal from Aston Villa.

Newcastle are keen to sign a more progressive left-back and several names are being looked at ahead of the summer transfer window, including Mitchel Bakker.

And it has been claimed that Newcastle also have a serious interest in getting their hands on Atletico Madrid’s Lodi.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Magpies are ready to put in a bid to snare the Brazilian away from the Spanish giants.

Newcastle are preparing to offer a deal worth €25m to convince Atletico Madrid to sell the 24-year-old.

Lodi has been at the Wanda Metropolitano since 2019 and has emerged as key figure in Diego Simeone’s squad.

Juventus are also interested in the left-back but for the moment, Newcastle have the lead in the race to sign him.

The Premier League club snared Kieran Trippier away from Atletico Madrid in January and are now targeting another full-back in their squad.