Liverpool target Aurelien Tchouameni has floated the prospect of staying at Monaco next season to play for the club in the Champions League.

Tchouameni joined Monaco in January 2020 and has been in impressive form this term, making 31 appearances in the league and only missing games due to suspension.

Liverpool are expected to look to sign a midfielder in the summer and it has been suggested that they are keen on the 22-year-old.

However, Tchouameni could stay at Monaco and indicated that if the club reach the Champions League then he would like to be involved at the Stade Louis II.

The midfielder revealed that he was disappointed at having lost to Shakhtar Donetsk in the qualifying stages this season, and is not against the idea of playing in the competition next term with Monaco.

“Why not stay in the event of qualification for the Champions League”, Tchouameni said in a press conference.

“The elimination in the preliminary round stuck in my throat.

“Playing the Champions League with AS Monaco is not something I would dislike.”

Monaco are currently fourth in the Ligue 1 table and if they retain their position they will enter the qualifiers for the Champions League next term.

However, they are only behind third-placed Rennes on goal difference, three points behind second-placed Marseille, and having won their last seven league matches Monaco will be gunning for the automatic qualification spots.