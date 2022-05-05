Manchester United are leading the race to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez who is also a target for Arsenal and Newcastle, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

The 22-year-old striker has emerged as one of the hottest attacking properties in the market ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Uruguayan has scored 34 times in 40 appearances for Benfica this season and is more or less expected to leave the club in the coming months.

Arsenal and Newcastle are interested in signing him, but he could instead be Old Trafford bound.

It has been suggested that Manchester United are the favourites to sign the forward amidst interest from other clubs.

The Premier League giants want to add a striker to their squad and Nunez is their number one target.

The Uruguayan is prioritising a move to Manchester United over interest from other clubs.

There are claims that Benfica want as much as €130m from his departure, but a deal is expected to be done if they receive a fee in the region of €80m.