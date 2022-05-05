Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has insisted that he does not have summer transfer wish list of potential targets at present as his complete focus is on reaching their goals in the current Premier League campaign.

The Italian is currently looking to lead Spurs into a top four finish in the league, but he is looking forward to overhauling his squad in the summer.

It has been claimed that Conte wants as many as six new players at the club in the summer, with him keen on bringing in a centre-back, a right wing-back, two midfielders, a reserve goalkeeper and a forward.

Tottenham are being linked with a clutch of players ahead of the summer window, but Conte has insisted that he does not have a wish list of targets at present.

The Spurs boss explained that he is currently focused on this season and added that it would not be wise to present a list of targets to the Tottenham hierarchy at present as it could be too long.

Asked whether he has a summer transfer list, Conte told a press conference: “No, no, no.

“We are totally focused on this season.

“Also, because we are finishing with only 15 players and at this moment it is not convenient to give them a list because at this moment it would be a very, very big list.”

Whether Tottenham will qualify for the Champions League this season will have a significant impact on the size of the transfer kitty available to Conte in the summer.