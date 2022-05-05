Borussia Dortmund have not made any offer to Tottenham Hotspur linked Paulo Dybala and are not discussing a swoop for the Juventus attacker.

Dybala’s contract with Italian giants Juventus ends shortly in the summer and there is no new deal expected to be signed.

The forward is available on a free transfer in the upcoming window and a number of clubs have been linked with him, including Tottenham, whose football managing director Fabio Paratici is a big fan.

German giants Borussia Dortmund have been linked with also entering the race to sign Dybala.

However, the Bundesliga club have made no such offer for the forward’s services, according to German broadcaster Sport1.

In reality, the forward, who would demand hefty wages, is not being discussed as an option by the Bundesliga club.

Inter are claimed to be in pole position to secure Dybala’s services and speculation about an agreement between the player and the club was raised.

Those claims too were rubbished, by the player’s agent Jorge Antun, and it still remains too soon to tell who will end up securing the forward’s services for the next term.