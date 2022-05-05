Southampton have taken an interest in Manchester City starlet Gavin Bazunu, who has just had a loan spell at Portsmouth, according to talkSPORT.

Bazunu was in impressive form for the Saints’ rivals in League One and was named their Player of the Season.

He made 44 appearances for Pompey in the season past and kept 16 clean sheets, helping them to a top ten finish in the table.

Saints are expecting a shortage in the goalkeeping ranks next season, with Fraser Forster’s deal expiring in the summer.

They have now identified Bazunu as a potential addition to their goalkeeping line-up for next season, amidst uncertainty over Forster’s future.

Bazunu himself is of the opinion that he is progressed enough that he is ready to be a first-choice shot-stopper in the Premier League.

The shot-stopper has paired his rich spell at the club level with increased recognition for the Republic of Ireland, making ten appearances for them so far after making his debut in March of last year.

With Ederson firmly entrenched in the No.1 spot at Manchester City, Bazunu may see a move as the best option to further his progress.