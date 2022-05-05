Newcastle United have an interest in Liverpool target Christopher Nkunku, but it has been claimed the RB Leipzig star does not want to join the Magpies.

The 24-year-old attacker has emerged as one of the most sought after players ahead of the summer window with several big clubs chasing him.

RB Leipzig do not want to lose him and want to make the player the centre of their project, but Nkunku is prepared to move on from the German club this summer.

Liverpool are amongst the big names chasing the Frenchman ahead of the next transfer window, while Arsenal and Manchester United have been linked, but there is now further Premier League interest.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Newcastle have their eyes on Nkunku as well ahead of the summer.

The club have ambitious plans to snap up one of Europe’s hottest talents ahead of more illustrious names.

But it has been claimed that the Frenchman is not in favour of moving to Newcastle in the summer.

Nkunku wants to join one of the big boys of European football and Newcastle are yet to establish themselves at the top table.

AC Milan have also registered their interest in the player but a move for him will depend on their takeover being completed soon.