Olympiacos are keen to keep hold of Aguibou Camara for one more season, despite the player being firmly on the radar of Liverpool and Newcastle United, according to Greek outlet Sportime.

Camara only joined the Greek giants last summer from Ligue 1 outfit Lille, putting pen-to-paper on a four-year deal at the club.

The midfielder has managed to impress in his first season in Greece, establishing himself as a key player at Olympiacos.

Camara’s exploits on the pitch have not gone unnoticed, and he has caught the eye of several top clubs across Europe.

Premier League giants Liverpool and Newcastle are keeping a close eye on Camara, while he also has suitors in Italy and Spain.

However, the Greek outfit want to keep Camara in their ranks for at least one more season, despite interest from elsewhere.

The 20-year-old is a versatile player and has played on the wings and in midfield for Olympiacos this season, and they want to retain his services for next term as well.

It remains to be seen whether Olympiacos will have to face a scenario where the likes of Liverpool or Newcastle come knocking on the door for Camara’s signature in the summer.