Steven Bergwijn made it clear to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this year that he wants to leave if he is not given an opportunity to play regular football, according to The Athletic.

Ajax wanted to sign the Dutchman in January, but Antonio Conte blocked the move in the fear of weakening his squad for the latter half of the season and the Dutch side were not willing to bid enough to change the club’s stance.

The winger scored twice in a dramatic late win over Leicester in January, which seemed to have rekindled his career at Spurs, but since then he has made just one start in the Premier League.

His last seven league appearances have been short cameos from the bench and he increasingly being tipped to move on in the summer.

It has been claimed that Bergwijn told Spurs as early as February that he will be looking to move on if he did not get regular opportunities to play.

He has made just four league starts this season and the Dutchman is determined to play more football next season.

Spurs are intending to sell him and could even accept a lower fee in order to move the winger on ahead of the new campaign.

Ajax are likely to rekindle their interest in him but Bergwijn is also expected to arouse interest from clubs in the Premier League in the summer.