Dutch club Heracles Almelo have appointed Manchester City assistant Carlos Vicens as their new boss starting from next season.

Vicens’ association with the Citizens started in the summer of 2017 and he gradually worked his way from the academy to become an assistant to Pep Guardiola.

He joined Guardiola’s team before the start of the current season, but after only one campaign working under the boss, he has been given a job as the manager at a top division club.

Heracles technical director Tim Gilissen revealed that the club consider Vicens to be a good match for their philosophy.

The technical director further outlined what the Eredivisie club hope to achieve with Vicens in playing eye-catching football, furthering the development of players as well as achieving a position between sixth and tenth in the league next season, the side being currently 12th.

“In the many conversations we got to know Carlos as a passionate and ambitious trainer”, Gilissen told Heracles Almelo’s official site.

“We have tested his ideas about playing style, team development, intensity and developing individual players against our vision and this is a good match.

“Ultimately, we think we have a head coach in Carlos who fits well with our club and who pursues the same ambitions: playing attractive football, developing players and competing for places six to ten in the Eredivisie.”

The assistant will first see out this season at the Etihad, where there is still lots to do as the Citizens are in a title fight, and only then depart to take charge of the Dutch club where he has a contract until 2024.