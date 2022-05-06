Bayer Leverkusen managing director Fernando Carro has ruled out his side selling Newcastle United target Patrik Schick in the summer.

The Magpies have put a new striker at the top of their summer transfer wish list and their recruitment department have already started identifying potential targets.

Leverkusen hitman Schick is one of the names currently in Newcastle’s sights as preparations for the forthcoming transfer window ramp up behind the scenes, with the club having secured their Premier League status.

However, Bayer Leverkusen managing director Carro has insisted that Schick is not for sale in the summer, as he is a key player at the club.

Carro revealed that the striker is happy at the Bundesliga outfit and stressed they want to keep him beyond this season.

“Patrik Schick is immensely important to us”, Carro told German daily the Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger.

“He feels comfortable here.

“We want to keep him.

“He is not for sale.”

In addition to Schick, the likes of Reims starlet Hugo Ekitike and Napoli marksman Victor Osimhen are among the other strikers currently linked with interest from the Tyneside giants.