Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch is of the view that facing Arsenal is not too different form squaring off against last weekend’s opponents Manchester City.

The Citizens put an end to Leeds’ five-match unbeaten run when they defeated the Whites 4-0 and Marsch’s side face Arsenal next before taking on another top four team in Chelsea.

The Gunners are led by Mikel Arteta, who was Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City before taking on the job at Emirates, and they too are looking for a win at the weekend to continue their top four hunt.

Marsch is unequivocal in his stance that Leeds will go into the game against the Gunners looking for a win and thinks that playing against Arteta’s side is like playing against a different version of Guardiola’s team.

“To try to win the game for sure, we respect Arsenal a lot and they have a lot of good quality players”, Marsch said in a press conference ahead of the game against Arsenal.

“We know they are a good team and it’s a version of a Man City.”

Marsch also confirmed that star defender Liam Cooper is available for the game against the Gunners, after he was absent against the Citizens.

“I actually think Liam will play.

“He was in training today and he felt good so I think he will be available.

“It was his knee but he is feeling good”, Marsch added.

Leeds are looking over their shoulder, with Everton only two points behind with a game in hand, and 16th-placed Burnley having a superior goal difference.