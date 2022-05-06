Tottenham Hotspur could face competition from Juventus for Brighton & Hove Albion star Marc Cucurella, with the Italian side considering a swoop.

Cucurella arrived at Brighton last summer and in his first season at the club has established himself in the left-back position.

He has started every one of the Seagulls’ league game since his arrival at the Sussex club and has played the full 90 minutes in most of them.

His impressive form has seen him become a target for Spurs but they may now have to contend with competition from outside England.

Juventus are evaluating a move for the Brighton left-back to increase their own options in the position, according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve.com.

The Italian giants are in the market for a left-back, with Alex Sandro’s contract ending next summer, and Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri has also been linked with them.

Spurs meanwhile have Sergio Reguilon and Ryan Sessegnon in that position, but manager Antonio Conte is expected to make defensive changes in the summer.

It remains to be seen if the Seagulls are willing to sell an established player such as Cucurella after only one season.