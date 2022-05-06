Barcelona are facing problems in their pursuit of left-back Javi Galan, who is on the radar of Leeds United ahead of the summer transfer window.

Galan has impressed in his first La Liga campaign as Celta Vigo player, and he has drawn admiring glances from both domestic and foreign clubs.

Spanish giants Barcelona, who are keen on bringing in a back-up for left-back Jordi Alba, are keen on Galan, while their top flight rivals Sevilla also have him on their transfer radar.

Premier League outfit Leeds were linked with a move for the 27-year-old last summer and they still have him in their sights ahead of the forthcoming transfer window, with director of football Victor Orta an admirer.

And in a boost for Leeds, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are having trouble pushing through a deal for Galan.

The Celta Vigo star has an €18m release clause in his current contract, a figure that Barcelona cannot meet at present.

Moreover, the Blaugrana are aware of the strong competition for Galan’s signature and know other clubs could meet the clause.

Leeds are currently locked in a relegation scrap in the Premier League and their summer transfer business will be largely dependent on whether they can maintain their top flight status.