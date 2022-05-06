Leeds United talent Cody Drameh has insisted that his options are open heading into the summer as he looks to continue clocking up game time at senior level.

After making his debut for the Whites in October last year, the 20-year-old was hungry to play regularly and forced through a loan move to Championship side Cardiff City in the January transfer window.

Drameh has impressed with his performances for the Bluebirds, featuring in 21 games already and setting up three goals for his team-mates.

Drameh insists that he wants to keep on playing regularly, a desire that has been boosted by seeing others of his age managing 100 appearances already.

“As a player, everyone wants to play. If you’re not in that mindset then I don’t know why you’re playing football”, Drameh told Wales Online.

“I want to play games, I’m very young but there are players in my age bracket who have already played 100 games! That’s where I want to be.”

Following his final game of the season with Cardiff this weekend, Drameh will return to his parent club and admits he will need to speak to them to discover their views on his future.

However, Drameh is clear that as things stand he has his options open.

“My options are very open. But I’ve got to see.

“I am contracted to Leeds and see what they are saying with me.”

New Leeds boss Jesse Marsch is likely to want to take a close look at Drameh over the course of pre-season.