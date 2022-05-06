Ian Rush has admitted it is not impossible that Manchester United hitman Cristiano Ronaldo could snatch the Premier League Golden Boot award away from Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah.

The Reds star has been in sensational form this season and is leading the English top flight scoring charts with 22 strikes to his name, followed by Tottenham Hotspur’s Heung-Min Son with 19 goals.

Manchester United superstar Ronaldo is currently third behind Salah and Son, having registered 18 goals despite his side’s struggles.

With a four-goal lead at the top in the race for the Golden Boot, Salah is the favourite to claim the award this season, but Liverpool legend Rush has admitted that Ronaldo snatching the award away is something which can be ruled out.

Liverpool have four league games left, while the Red Devils only have two, and the former striker acknowledged that it is likely that Salah will add to his goal tally, which could mean he will add another Premier League Golden Boot to his collection by the end of the season.

“Cristiano Ronaldo and Son Heung-Min have been in fine goalscoring form of late and out of nowhere Mohamed Salah is no longer a dead cert to win the golden boot this season”, Rush wrote in his Gambling.com column.

“Ronaldo must score four goals in Manchester United’s final two games and hope Salah doesn’t score any more in order to catch him.

“You wouldn’t put it past Ronaldo, but Liverpool have four league games remaining and every one of them is a must-win so you would imagine Salah will add to his tally.”

Manchester United will face Brighton at the weekend, while Liverpool are gearing up to take on top-four chasing Spurs later the same day.